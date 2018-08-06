MP High Court recruitment 2018: Apply for 140 civil judge posts at mphc.gov.in

MP High Court recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website, mphc.gov.in on or before September 4. MP High Court recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website, mphc.gov.in on or before September 4.

MP High Court recruitment 2018: Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judge. The interested aspirant can apply for the post through the official website, mphc.gov.in. The selected candidates will be in the pay package between Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,700. There are 140 vacant posts of civil judge and the candidates may apply within September 4.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 140

Name of the post: Civil Judge

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised board or university or institution.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,700.

Selection criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

Application fee:

General/ OBC: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

ST/ SC/ Ex-S/PWD: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 5, 2018

Last date to submit online application: September 4, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website, mphc.gov.in, on or before September 4.

MP High Court recruitment 2018: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply online link’ on the website

Step 3: Upload the required documents, birth certificate, photograph

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd