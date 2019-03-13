MP High Court judge class 2 prelims result declared at mphc.gov.in

MP High Court result: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of ‘civil judge class 2 preliminary exam’. Candidates can check the result at the official website, mphc.gov.in.

According to the official statement, the answer given in the primary answer key for the question no 60 of the first shift was found to be wrong. While the answer was earlier mentioned as option 1, it was later corrected as option number 3.

MP High Court result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result of civil judge class-II’ under ‘exam update’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check the cut-off

MP High Court result: Cut-off

Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to apply for the Main exam along with self-attested copies of relevant documents. Candidates can apply at the official website, mponline.gov.in or mphsc.gov.in. The last date to submit application form is April 5, 2019.

