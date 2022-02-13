MP High Court AG 3 and Steno Prelims: Admit cards released, check details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) Exam Cell has released e-admit cards for Assistant Grade 3 and Stenographer Preliminary Exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can find it on the official MPHC website — mphc.gov.in. The MPHC AG 3 and Stenographer Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2022, and the admit cards were released on February 12, 2022.

MPHC AG 3 and Steno Prelims admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official Madhya Pradesh High Court website – mphc.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, search for the link that reads ‘Recruitment/Result’, and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link that reads ‘online application forms/admit cards’.

Step 4: Scroll down to the third notification and click on ‘Admit card’.

Step 5: Enter your credentials to log in and save the admit card after checking all details.

Candidates should remember that the exam is scheduled to take place in offline mode, and carrying admit cards to the exam centres is compulsory for all candidates.

This exam is being conducted to fill the vacancies of stenographer grade-2, stenographer grade-3, stenographer grade-3 (court manager staff), assistant grade-3 and assistant grade-3 (English knowing) for District Courts of MP. The registration for this was conducted between November 30 and December 30, 2021.