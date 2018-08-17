More than 50,000 govt jobs to be filled in Jharkhand : CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. Express archive photo Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. Express archive photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said his government’s development plans in the last three-and-a-half years have led to the creation of more than 31 lakh jobs, and that more than one lakh people have been given government jobs. Speaking at a function to mark the 72nd Independence Day of the country, he said the image of the state has now changed. “Now people of the state feel proud in calling themselves Jharkhandvasi,” he said. He said more than 95 per cent of the candidates who got jobs are Jharkhandis as the government has implemented the domicile policy.

“Soon, more than 50,000 government jobs will be filled in the state. Jharkhand is getting Central support in development works,” he said. “In 2013-14, the Centre provided Rs 4,064 crore while the Modi Government in 2014-15 increased the funds by 82 per cent to Rs 7,392 crore, and in 2017-18, the Central aid went up to Rs 13,414 crore,” he said.

He cited examples of the Central assistance in the form of setting up the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Deoghar, renovation of and opening of the Sindri fertiliser plant and a joint collaboration between NTPC and Patratu Thermal Power Plant in Ramgarh district. Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu hoisted the tricolour in the second capital Dumka. Speaking on the occasion, she said: “Efforts are being made to improve the condition of farmers of the state. To increase the forest cover and conservation of the rivers, a unique plantation drive has been been launched in the state.”

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App