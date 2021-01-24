Month left for AFCAT 2021, here’s the detail study plan, preparation strategy

AFCAT 2021: Now that the application process for the Indian Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2021) is over, candidates are looking forward to appear for the written exam scheduled to held in centres across the country. The written exam will be held on February 20, 21. Evidently, there is little less than a month left before candidates appear in the exam.

As candidates await the release of the AFCAT admit card, here are some important preparation strategies to utilise the time left before the exam effectively.

The question paper of AFCAT and EKT consists of 100 and 50 questions respectively. Referring to the syllabus, the paper consists of questions from various topics including English language, general awareness, numerical ability, reasoning and military aptitude and engineering (for EKT exam).

Since it is almost impossible to cover such a wide range of topics within the time left before the exam, prioritisation of topics to study and elimination of comparatively unimportant topics is imperative. Candidates are advised to refer to the previous years’ question papers and identify the most important topics that are asked in the exam. In this way, candidates can get a very good idea of the topics that are most important for the exam.

The candidates can adopt other smart strategies to cover a wide range of topics within the short time left before the exam. For example, candidates can refer to the sample paper to cover a diverse variety of MCQ based question answers from different topics of the exam. Similarly, candidates can also solve mock tests during the last few days to prepare for the exam. It may be noted that these smart study strategies are meant to improve the overall number of good attempts in the exam. The cut-offs during the last few years have remained over the 150 marks range. Thus, candidates have to attempt about 170 marks in order to see their names in the final merit lists.

Candidates may note that in AFCAT 2021, correct answers are awarded plus 3 marks while wrong answers are liable for deduction of -1 marks. As such, candidates must adopt a preparation strategy that allows them to reduce the number of wrong answers, and increase the number of good attempts. Besides solving mock tests, aspirants must also solve the model question papers that are specifically designed for students preparing for the exam. These papers are often based on the important topics and typical questions asked in the exam. Hence, by studying from model question papers, candidates can be more confident about getting some common questions from previous year exams which they can accurately answer.

In addition to the aforementioned important study tips to be followed during the last few days before the exam, candidates are also advised to indulge in the practice of numerical problem solving for the sections of numerical ability as well as EKT. One must also ensure that they have developed a clear understanding of fundamental concepts of science and engineering, especially for the EKT paper. The question papers with answer keys must be utilised to identify typical numerical questions asked in the exam and prepare accordingly.