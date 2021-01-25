Months after lockdown, tourism sector witnesses slow hiring: Report

National Tourism Day 2021: As per the report, the hiring in the sector witnessed a sharp decline of 41 per cent between 2019 and 2020. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

National Tourism Day 2021: The pandemic badly impacted the hospitality and tourism sector which witnessed a sharp decline in business and employment. However, months after lockdown, hiring in the tourism sector slowed down by 51 per cent in December compared to the last year, as per the data shared by job site Indeed.

As per the report, the hiring in the sector witnessed a sharp decline of 41 per cent between 2019 and 2020, also the search for jobs was down by 31 per cent. Managing Director, Indeed Sashi Kumar said, “Though job postings and searches have seen a dip from pandemic-induced restrictions on mobility, while fear of the virus kept consumers away from traditional vacation spots, there is hope in a new year, and a new season of travel. All sights are trained on its recovery, which we hope will be spurred by the surge in domestic travel and the recently initiated vaccination drive.”

Meanwhile, metro cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai accounted for nearly half of the job postings, but aspirants mainly emerged from the small cities like Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and the national capital. Last year, the job search was mainly for tourism hubs — Goa, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Delhi.