Despite Covid second wave and lockdown, hiring activity increases across sectors; highest in Bangalore

Despite the shuttered businesses, the financial strain faced by companies, and the lockdowns caused by the second wave of Covid, there has been a 6 per cent growth in the overall job postings across sectors in the past 6 months, Monster Employment Report shows. The monthly growth in job postings from May 2021 to June 2021 is 4 per cent while the yearly growth from June 2020 to June 2021 stands at 7 per cent.

With lockdowns eased out across the country, June 2021 saw an improvement in hiring as compared to May 2021. The yearly growth of the telecom industry stands at 39 per cent while hiring of entry-level job seekers saw a growth of 6 per cent.

Bengaluru has recorded the highest growth in recruitment activity with a 50 per cent rate followed by Pune that stands at 28 per cent. Hyderabad and Chennai both recorded a growth rate of 22 percent individually.

Among the 27 industries surveyed by the report, the import/export sector witnessed a 25 per cent growth in job postings while production and manufacturing industry showed a 14 per cent monthly increase since last month. Some of the other industries that scaled up job postings growth since May 2021 are Banking/ Financial Services, Insurance Telecom/ISP, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment and Travel and Tourism.

Industries that were affected by the Covid storm and recorded negative yearly growth, since June 2020 to June 2021 are Travel and Tourism which saw a 42 percent slip on the graph.

The yearly growth of job postings since June 2020-June 2021 has been significant with Bangalore ranked at top (50 per cent)and Delhi at the lowest level (4 per cent). Tier-2 cities witnessed a negative growth except Chandigarh which stands at 7 per cent growth.

The report also found that in June, roles such as finance and accounts (11 per cent), healthcare (10 per cent), and HR and admin (8 per cent) witnessed a positive monthly climb in job postings.

Entry-level job postings

Hiring for entry-level job seekers (0-3 years) has seen the highest monthly growth of 6 percent as compared to previous months. Top management professionals (over 16 years), Senior professionals (11-15 years), Mid-Senior professionals (7-10 years), and Intermediate roles (4-6 years) saw an increase of 4 per cent, 2 per cent, 5 per cent, and 5 per cent month-on-month respectively.

Yearly growth of job postings for top Management level professionals grew by 73 percent. However, job posting activity from June 2020 to June 2021 for entry-level job profiles have dipped by 8 per cent.