MMRDA recruitment 2019: Apply for 1053 non-executive posts

MMRDA recruitment 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts non-executive posts. There are 1,053 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website – mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.
Candidates with an engineering diploma, MBA, ITI qualifications are eligible to apply for the posts.
MMRDA recruitment 2019: Vacancies
Post wise vacancy details
Station Manager: 18
Station Controller: 120
Section Engineer: 136
Junior Engineer: 30
Train Operator (Shunting): 12
Chief Traffic Controller: 6
Traffic Controller: 8
Junior Engineer (S&T): 4
Safety Supervisor-I: 1
READ | RRB JE 2nd stage CBT delayed, Railways to release admit card on September 15
Safety Supervisor-II: 4
Senior Section Engineer: 30
Technician-I: 75
Technician-II: 287
Senior Section Engineer (Civil): 7
For post wise details on the vacancies, please go through the official release.
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualifications:
The candidates need to possess a diploma in engineering, MBA, ITI, other academic qualifications as required.
Age Limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should nt cross 41 years of age. For details on age limit, please check the official release.
Pay scale:
The Section Engineer will get a remuneration upto Rs 34,800 per month with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,400
The Station Controller will be on the pay scale between Rs. 9,300-34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,300 per month.
The Store Supervisor will be in the pay scale upto Rs 34,800 per month with an additional garde pay of Rs 4,400 per month
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination followed by document verification and interview.
Application fee:
The general candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the reserve category candidates need to pay Rs 150.
How to apply:
The candidates can apply through the official website- mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in on or before October 7, 2019.