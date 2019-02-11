Toggle Menu
Mizoram TET result declared, here’s how to check

Mizoram TET result 2019: Candidates can check result at MBSE's official website, mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram TET result 2019: Candidates can check at mbe.edu.in. (Representational Image)

Mizoram TET result 2109: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the result for the teacher eligibility exam (TET) 2019 on its official website, mbse.edu.in. The result for candidates who had appeared for paper-I has been released.

The TET is the basic qualification for the aspirants to have to be able to teach in the state government-run schools.

Mizoram TET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test 2019’ link under ‘notifications’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Check your roll number and result

The MBSE has also withheld the result of many candidates. These applicants will have to submit documentation to be eligible for the result. Meanwhile, the MBSE had released the class 10 and 12 exams date sheet on its official website, mbse.edu.in.

