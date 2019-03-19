Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for 120 women scientist posts tomorrow

Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the 11th batch of the Women Scientists Scheme- C (WOS-C) under the Ministry of Science and Technology is March 20 (Wednesday), 2019. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, pfc.org.in. Under the fellowship, selected candidates will receive one-year on-the-job training in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Selection will be through an all India online examination and interview. Shortlisted candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be called for the online test. The dates of the online exam have not been declared yet.

Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The duration of the online examination will be two hours and total questions will be 120. The questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ type).

The question paper will have two sections of 60 questions each, namely Section A (General Section) and Section B (Technical Subject Section). Section A will be common for all. Section B will be different for different candidates as per their subject stream.

Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a Master of Science, Bachelors in Engineering/ Technology.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years of age as on March 20, 2019. The minimum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website, pfc.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ’11th Batch of WOSC..clcik here to apply’

Step 3: Click on ‘create new account’ under the ‘log-in’ window

Step 5: Log-in using a registered account

Step 6: Fill form, upload images, see final and submit

Ministry of Science and Technology recruitment 2019: Stipend

