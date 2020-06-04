Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs offers internship for fresh graduates

Over 25,000 students to be enrolled across the country. (Representational image) Over 25,000 students to be enrolled across the country. (Representational image)

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of State for Housing and Urban Affairs have collaboratively released TULIP or The Urban Learning Internship Programme for fresh graduates. Besides students, these internships will also be available for those who have graduated within the last 1.5 years.

Interns will work with urban local bodies as well as established government programmes, including the Swachh Bharat and Smart City plan among others. Within the first year of launch, the programme aims to provide internship to 25,000 students. The aim behind this programme, said the minister of housing and urban planning, is to increase the employability of students.

The aim is to provide one crore internships under the newly launched internship platform of AICTE till 2025. The online portal has been created by interns from AICTE within two months. TULIP is part of the internship programme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in her Budget speech earlier this year. The internship facility is likely to be extended to other ministries. During the launch, Hardeep Singh Puri, who handles Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as heads the Ministry of Civil Aviation, stated that the programme can be extended for civil aviation too.

Internships will be provided based on the students’ interests, after which their skills will be matched with the required jobs by urban local bodies. The duration of the internship will range from 8-12 months depending upon the project and needs. Students can apply at internship.aidte-india.org.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabrabudhe informed that the aim is to enroll one crore students in the period of five years across several internship programmes. Over 40,000 organisations have registered with the portal, on which both paid and unpaid internships are available.

Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present at the launch. He congratulated the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and AICTE for the initiative and remarked that Indian students are talented and can be the cornerstone of building a new India.

