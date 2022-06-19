Ministry of Home Affairs, AP TET, Indian Air Force and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is inviting applications for various posts in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) for group A, B and C.

There are 15 vacancies for the posts of Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Sr. Accountant, Accountant, Personal Assistant and Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical). In the Integrated Check Posts (ICP), there are 34 vacancies for posts such as manager, Assistant and Stenographer Grade-D. Selected candidates for these posts can be posted at any of the ICPs located at Attari, Jogbani, Raxaul, Agartala, Dawki, Petrapole and Moreh.

Last date to apply: June 24, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in

— AP TET

The department of school education, Andhra Pradesh has started the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. AP TET 2022 will be conducted between August 6 and August 21. The hall tickets for the exam will be issued on July 25. After successfully completing the exam, the initial answer key will be released on August 31. The final result will be announced on September 14. Interested candidates will be eligible to appear for paper (I0 exam only if they scored at least 50 per cent in the class 12 exams, or BEd/BElEd degree. FOr paper (II), candidates should have a valid BEd degree and 50 per cent in graduation or post graduation.

Last date to apply: June 30, 2022

Where to apply: cse.ap.gov.in

— IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

IDBI Bank has invited online job applications for contract-based executive and assistant manager posts. The IDBI examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022, for the executive post and on July 23 for the assistant manager post, in an online mode.

This recruitment process will fill a total number of 1544 vacancies in the organisation, out of which 1044 posts are for executives (on contracts) and 500 posts are for assistant managers (grade-A) posts.

Last date to apply: July 15, 2022

Where to apply: nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

— Indian Air Force (IAF)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022. As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2/2022 examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in online mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 7:30 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 271 different posts, out of which 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates. Registering candidates should have completed 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2023, i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003.

Last date to apply: June 30, 2022

Where to apply: afcat.cdac

Also read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

— UPSC Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Executive Engineer posts and a few more vacancies. This recruitment drive aims to fill as many as 24 vacancies in the organisation, out of which there is one vacancy for Scientific Officer, two for Assistant Executive Engineer and 21 for Assistant Mining Geologist. All posts listed in this recruitment drive are permanent.

Candidates from the general category will have to] pay a fee of Rs 25, but only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility (or by using a visa/master credit/debit card). However, there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Last date to apply: June 30, 2022

Where to apply: upsc.gov.in

— DDA Recruitment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for several posts such as Planning Assistant, Junior Translator and more. Through this recruitment drive, DDA is aiming to fill 279 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these 279 vacancies, 220 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 are for the Planning Assistant, two vacancies for programmer, six posts are for Junior Translator, and one vacancy of Assistant Director (Landscape).

The online examination will tentatively be organised in the month of September this year.

Last date to apply: 6 pm of July 10, 2022

Where to apply: dda.gov.in

— HPTET

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started the registration process for Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). Candidates must note that any kind of error will not be accepted by the board. If the images are not uploaded in the mentioned size then the application form will directly be rejected by the board. The applicants will get the facility to correct the mistakes if any in the application form. The correction window will open from July 5 to 7, 2022 till midnight.

Candidates belonging to general and sub categories have to pay Rs.800 as an application fee. SC/ST/OBC/Physically handicapped (PHH) candidates have to pay Rs.500.

Last date to apply: July 1, 2022

Where to apply: hpbose.org

— IBPS RRB Clerk 2022

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the application process for the recruitment of office assistants (multipurpose). As per the official notice, the online examination for the IBPS recruitment process is scheduled to be tentatively held in August, September, or October 2022. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted on July 18 and will conclude on July 23, 2022.

This year, the preliminary online examination will be conducted in the month of August and the result will be declared in September 2022. The main or single exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September or October 2022.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 850 as application fees for the Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and other Office Assistants (Multipurpose). SC/ST/PWBD candidates have to pay Rs. 175.

Last date to apply: June 27, 2022

Where to apply: ibps.in

— MHSR Recruitment

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for candidates to apply for 751 vacancies for the Civil Assistant Surgeon post, 211 vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon-General posts and 7 for Civil Assistant Surgeon post. In addition to this, there are also 357 vacancies for the post of tutor.

Age limit for these vacancies is 18 to 44 years. They should be registered with Telangana State Medical Council and have an MBBS degree or an equivalent qualification.

Last date to apply: August 14, 2022

Where to apply: mhsrv.telangana.gov.in