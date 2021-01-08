Ministry of Home Affairs invites applications for 2000 IB officer posts

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the assistant central intelligence officer grade II. A total of 2,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website mha.gov.in. The application process is on and will be closed on January 9, 11:59. The last date to submit the application fee through net banking is also January 9 but the fee via SBI challan will be accepted till January 12.

The candidate has to appear in the tier-I exam. The exam will have negative marking. Those who secure at least 35 marks out of 100 marks exam will be shortlisted for the next round. For OBC and EWS candidates the cut-off is 34 and for SC, ST category it is 33 marks. On the basis of their performance and normalisation of marks in tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the tier-II exam. On the basis of their combined performance in tier-I and tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the interview round.

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites, mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the IB vacancies link under vacancy column

Step 3: Past the URL in PDF on the new tab

Step 4: Register using credentials, create log-in

Step 5: Fill applications, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Read | REET 2021 notification released: Applications to begin from January 11, exam on April 25

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: Exam fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 as exam fee and a recruitment processing fee of Rs 500. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and all-female category candidates, only the recruitment processing charges will be applicable.

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 27 years old. The upper image is relaxed by five years for SC, ST, and three years for OBC candidates.

Education: Applicants should be at least a graduate from a recognised university.

MHA IB officer recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary of level 7 in the pay bracket of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. In addition to this, candidates will get a special security allowance of 20 per cent of basic pay, a cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays and other allowances.