Ministry of Corporate Affairs Delhi recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Judicial Member, Technical Member posts; how to apply

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Delhi Recruitment 2019: Ministry of Corporate Affairs has invited applications for the posts of Judicial Member and Technical Member in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The candidates can apply online through the official website- mca.gov.in.

There are six vacancies for the posts of Judicial Member. The candidates can apply through the official website on or before October 24, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 6

Name of the post: Judicial Member

Eligibility criteria:

Experience details:

The candidates need to possess a minimum two to five years of working experience in the relevant field.

Pay scale:

The candidates need to be in the pay scale of 7th CPC.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the website- mca.gov.in on or before October 24, 2019.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Delhi recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- mca.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘How to apply online’

Step 3: Enter details of your name, educational qualifications, marksheets, other details

Step 4: Upload the files relate to educational, age credentials

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

