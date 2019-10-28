Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Joint Industrial Adviser posts, pay scale above Rs 2 lakh

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers recruitment 2019: Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has released vacancies for two Joint Industrial Adviser posts. The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply through the website chemicals.nic.in.

Advertising

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200. The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 56 years of age.

IN PICTURES | Indian Railways, Army, DRDO, Bank recruitment 2019: List of jobs to apply this week

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2

Name of the posts: Joint Industrial Adviser

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree to apply for the posts.

Advertising

Age limit: The candidates’ age should not exceed the criteria. For details on age limit, please check the notification

Pay scale: The selected candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website- chemicals.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download application form’

Step 3: Fill the application form in detail

Step 4: The required application form needs to be received within 60 days

The candidates required to send the duly filled application to “Director H. Kam Suanthang, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Room No. 236-A, A-Wing, 2nd Floor, Shastri Bhawan, Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi- 11001.”

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.