Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for 186 jobs, salary up to Rs 53,000

Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: The interview will begin from April 1 and conclude on April 5, 2019. According to the official notification, candidates will have to report by 10 am, latest.

Ministry of agriculture recruitment 2019 at ppqs.gov.in. (Representational Image)

Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: The Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and storage under the Ministry of agriculture, Cooperation and farmers welfare has invited applications for 186 jobs at its official website, ppqs.gov.in. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview at the regional plant quarantine station.

The interview will begin from April 1 and conclude on April 5, 2019. According to the official notification, candidates will have to report by 10 am, latest. Applicants need to bring original documents including educational qualification certificates from class 10 onwards, experience certificate, along with their attested photocopies, recent passport size photographs and identification proof with them to the interview venue.

Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 186

Senior Technical Officer – 41
Technical Officer – 145

Region-wise vacancy

Chennai – STO 8, TO – 28
Kolkata – STO – 4, TO – 24
Mumbai-STO-15, TO-42
Guwahati – TO – 9
Haryana, STO – 14, TO – 42

Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of STO, candidates must have a doctorate degree in the respective field and for the post of TO, candidates need to have Master’s degree in the respective fields they are applying for.

Age: For the post of STO, the upper age limit is 40 for males and for females and third gender it is 45 years. For TO’s post, the upper age limit is 35 for males and 40 years for females and third gender. Further, a relaxation of up to five years is given to SC/ST category candidates.

Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of STO will get a monthly pay of Rs 53,000 and for the post of TO candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,000.

