Microsoft hires 5 Punjab Engineering College students of for Rs 42 lakh per year package

Written by Manik Berry

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has managed a maximum placement package of Rs 42 lakh for its students this year. Five students from the CSE branch secured the package from Microsoft India. While it is the highest this year, other companies like Arcesium, Salesforce, Goldman Sachs and the Trident Group also offered packages ranging between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 36.5 lakh.

In the last three years, the highest package offered to PEC students has grown from Rs 27 lakh in 2016-17 to Rs 34 lakh in 2017-18 and to Rs 42 lakh for the session of 2018-19. This year, a total of 320 students out of the 453 eligible ones have been placed in 180 companies. Dr Divya Bansal from the PEC Placement Cell told Newsline that in case of placements in Arcesium, the students were offered stipends of Rs 1 lakh per month and packages of Rs 36.5 lakh, which is the same as the company offers to students from IIT. 71 percent students have landed placements in the industry and the number goes up to 78 percent if higher studies and PSUs are also considered.

According to the data made available by PEC, about 60 percent of students have got packages above Rs 10 lakh and over 20 percent of students have got packages of more than Rs 20 lakh. While these numbers are for the CSE branch, the Mechanical and Production Engineering students have also received a hike in the highest package from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh this year. However, packages coming for the Civil Engineering students took a dip with the highest offer of Rs 10.81 lakh per annum.

The institute witnessed growth on the internship front as well, with M.Tech internships offering stipends as high as Rs 31,000 per month. Almost 99 percent of students have either been placed in companies or are pursuing higher studies. In terms of higher studies, students from PEC have got into institutes like the Illinois Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad, and Columbia University.