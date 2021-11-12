scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
MICA Ahmedabad records 100% summer internship placement, highest stipend at Rs 3.5 lakh 

As many as 67 firms virtually participated in the summer placement process. The FMCG sector offered the highest stipend at Rs 3.5 lakh followed by the IT sector, offering Rs. 2.5 lakh.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
November 12, 2021 3:55:04 pm
MICA, MICA summer placementThe institute has witnessed an increase in the highest stipend offered to its students for the 2-month summer placements at  Rs 3.5 lakh.  (Image Credits: MICA)

MICA Ahmedabad has recorded a 100 per cent summer placement for the 28th batch of PGDM-C and PGDM programmes. The institute has witnessed an increase in the highest stipend offered to its students for the two-month summer placements at Rs 3.5 lakh.  

As many as 67 firms virtually participated in the summer placement process. The FMCG sector offered the highest stipend at Rs 3.5 lakh followed by the IT sector, offering Rs. 2.5 lakh. The media and advertising sector recorded the highest stipend at Rs 1.60 lakh.

Of the 178 students who participated in summer placements, 48.9 per cent were female, and 51.1 per cent were male candidates. The batch comprised 38 per cent engineers, 33 per cent commerce graduates, 7 per cent from arts and humanities, 7 per cent from media, and 16 per cent from other disciplines. In terms of offers, the IT/ITES sector made 56 offers followed by media and advertisement and the FMCG sector at 49 and 30 offers, respectively.

Students were offered internships in sales and marketing, digital engagement, brand digital strategy, and marketing, market research, business development, corporate relations, online marketing, strategic research, market analysis, etc.

 

