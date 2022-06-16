scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
MHSR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1326 Civil Assistant Surgeon and other posts

The application portal shall remain open online from July 15 to August 14, 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MHSRB — mhsrv.telangana.gov.in.

June 16, 2022 5:45:03 pm
Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon and several others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MHSRB — mhsrv.telangana.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Board is looking to fill a total of 1326 vacancies. The application portal shall remain open online from July 15 to August 14, 2022. 

MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official MHSRB website mhsrv.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the application link and click on it. 

Step 3: Key in all the required personal, educational and work experience details.

Step 4: Then, upload official certificates for verification, pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

In this recruitment drive, there are 751 vacancies for the Civil Assistant Surgeon post, 211 vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon-General posts and 7 for Civil Assistant Surgeon post. In addition to this, there are also 357 vacancies for the post of tutor.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts mentioned above must be between 18 to 44 years of age, barring a few exceptions. Additionally, the candidate must have an MBBS degree or an equivalent qualification. They should also be registered with Telangana State Medical Council.

The selection of candidates will be done on the 100 points basis. A maximum of 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in qualifying exam and a maximum of 20 points will be awarded for service in state government hospitals/institutions/programmes on contract /outsourced basis.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 200.There is no fee exemption under this category. Additionally, the applicant must pay Rs 120 as the Examination/Processing fee. 

