MHSET notification 2020 out: Apply from January 1, check exam date, pattern

MHSET notification 2020: The University of Pune has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) notification at its official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. The applications for the same will begin from January 1, 2020 at 11 am and will conclude on January 21, till 6 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2020.

Candidates will also get a window to make changes in the exam form from January 23 to 29. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor at the state-run higher education institutions.

MHSET notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: There is no upper age limit for the exam

Education: Candidates having a master’s degree or in the final year of degree can apply

MHSET notification 2020: Exam pattern

The test will consist of two papers. All the two papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of Examination in two separate sessions without break. Every question will be of 2 marks each. Paper-1 will have 50 questions and in the paper-2 candidates will have 100 questions. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and paper 2 from 11:30 to 1:30 pm.

MHSET notification 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 650.

MHSET notification 2020: Passing marks

To pass the exam, candidates need 40 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent.

