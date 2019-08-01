MHRD recruitment 2019: Vacancies for four posts in DAE, salary up to Rs 67,000

MHRD recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) invited applications for the recruitment of the posts of director, joint director, deputy director and assistant deputy director in the Directorate of Adult Education (DAE). The online application process for recruitment has begun.

Advertising

A total of four post are vacant and advertised for. Candidates have to submit their online application form within 60 days of the date of publication of the advertisement (July 27), that is, the deadline is September 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MHRD- mhrd.gov.in.

Read| UPSC CSE Main 2019 application form released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

MHRD recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies- 4 posts

Director- 1 post

Joint Director- 1 post

Deputy Director- 1 post

Assistant Director (Publication)- 1 post

Advertising

MHRD recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of director should have a minimum qualification of Master’s degree in education or adult education from a recognized university or Bachelor’s degree in education or adult education plus Master’s in business administration or post graduate in management. Candidates should have work experience of an officer under central government or state government or universities or recognized research institutions or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations or public sector undertaking.

Read| Meet India’s entrepreneurs under 18 who founded companies before completing class 12

Candidates applying for the post of Joint Director should have a minimum qualification of Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized university or institute or Bachelor’s degree/diploma in education or adult education or sociology or psychology or statistics from recognized university or institution. Candidates should have work experience as an officer under the central government or state government or union territories or universities or recognized institutes or public sector undertaking or semi-government body or autonomous body.

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Director should have a minimum qualification of Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized university. Candidates with a degree or diploma in education or adult education or sociology or psychology or statistics from a recognized university or institution also can apply for the post. Candidates should have work experience as an officer under the central government or state government or university or recognized institute or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations or public sector undertaking.

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Director (Publication) should have a minimum qualification of Master’s degree from a recognized university with English subject as one of the subject. Candidates should have work experience as an officer in the central government or state government or union territories or universities or recognized institutes or public sector undertaking or semi-government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the candidates applying for the four posts will be 56 years old.

MHRD recruitment 2019: Salary

For candidates applying for the post of director will be recruited at the salary bracket of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 with the grade pay of Rs 8,700. A joint director will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with the grade pay of Rs 7600. While deputy director will be remuneration between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with the pay band of Rs 6,600 and candidates applying for the post of an assistant director will get salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with the grade pay of Rs 5,400.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.