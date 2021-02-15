MHA releases mock test link for IB ACIO recruitment exam, here’s how to register

Those who will be appearing for the exam can download their admit card/ call letter as well as practice in mock tests at the official websites - mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a mock test link for those appearing for the recruitment exam to be held for the posts of assistant central intelligence officer grade-II. The MHA had earlier released the official website. Those who will be appearing for the exam can download their admit card/ call letter as well as practice in mock tests at the official websites – mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Candidates have to crack the tier-I exam to be eligible for the further rounds. The exam will be for 100 marks. To be eligible for the same, candidates need to score at least 35 marks. The cut-off for OBC, EWS candidates is 34 while for SC, ST candidates it is 33 marks, as per the official notice. The exam will also have negative marking and for every wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

MHA ACIO exam pattern

MHA ACIO admit card, mock test link: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘mock test’

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Type the link as per instruction and paste in the address bar

Step 5: Register for the exam

On the basis of their performance and normalisation of marks in tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off. Candidates selected thereafter will be shortlisted for the interview round, as per the official notice.