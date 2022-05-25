MHA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts; check details

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is inviting applications for various posts in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) for group A, B and C. Interested candidates can visit the official MHA website — mha.gov.in — to apply for these posts.

Interested candidates have time till June 24, 2022 to apply for these vacancies.

To check the details of the vacancies, candidates have to first search for the ‘vacancies’ tab available on the homepage of the MHA’s official website — mha.gov.in. In the vacancies section, click on the link for ‘Filling up of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts at LPAI Secretariat, New Delhi and its ICPs on deputation (Foreign Service) basis from those working in Central/State Government’. All details will be available in the PDF document.

There are 15 vacancies for the posts of Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Sr. Accountant, Accountant, Personal Assistant and Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical).

In the Integrated Check Posts (ICP), there are 34 vacancies for posts such as manager, Assistant and Stenographer Grade-D. Selected candidates for these posts can be posted at any of the ICPs located at Attari, Jogbani, Raxaul, Agartala, Dawki, Petrapole and Moreh.

Candidates should note that once selected, their deputation will be initially for a period of three years. “Period of deputation will include period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department in the Central Government. The appointment will not bestow on the appointee on reputation any claim for regular appointment,” the official notice read.