MHA recruitment 2019: Apply for 40 group A, B and C jobs at LPAI, check details

MHA recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had advertised for a total of 40 jobs in different levels in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) at various locations. Candidates will be hired at 14 various categories across group A, B and C level. Interested candidates can apply at mha.gov.in.

The application process is open and will be closed on March 30, 2019. The first deputation will be for three years. Applicants need to submit their applications at the address, ‘To The Under Secretary (Estt), Land Ports Authority of India, first floor, Lok Nayak Bhavan, Khan Market, New Delhi’

MHA recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 40

Deputy Secretary – 1

Under Secretary – 1

Executive engineer – 1

Manager ICP – 2

Section officer – 2

Assistant engineer (electrical) – 1

Private Secretary – 2

Assistant – 12

Junior engineer – 2

Personal assistant – 3

Senior accountant – 1

Stenographer grade D – 10

Cashier – 1

MHA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have basic knowledge on computers, especially for MS office including e-office, email etc.

Age: Candidates should not above 56 years of age as on February 5, 2018

MHA recruitment 2019: Salary

Deputy Secretary – level 12

Under Secretary – level 11

Executive engineer – level 11

Manager ICP – level 11

Section officer – level 7

Assistant engineer (electrical) – level 7

Private Secretary – level 7

Assistant – level 6

Junior engineer – level 6

Personal assistant – level 6

Senior accountant – level 5

Stenographer grade D – level 4

Cashier – level 2

