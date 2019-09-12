MHA IB Security Assistant Tier-II exam date released, check now

MHA IB Security Assistant Tier-II exams 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the dates for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/ Executive Tier-II recruitment examinations. The Tier-II recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2019.
The admit card for the IB Security Assistant/ Executive Tier-II examinations will be available to download at the official website- recruitmentonline.in/mha13.
MHA IB Security Assistant Tier-II exams 2019: How to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website- recruitmentonline.in/mha13
Step 2: Click on the link- ‘download admit card’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The recruitment examination will be conducted for the vacancies of 1,054 posts. The result of IB Security Assistant/ Tier-I examination was released on August 28, 2019.
Only those who cleared the tier 1 examination appeared for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 included an essay on one of the given topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.