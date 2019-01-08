MHA IB Security Assistant admit card released, download at mha.gov.in

MHA IB Security Assistant admit card 2018: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has released the admit card for the Security Assistant Tier-I examination. All the candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, mha.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on February 17, 2019 in single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Tier I exam paper will be conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1054 Security Assistant posts for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800.

MHA IB Security Assistant admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Only those who cleared the tier 1 examination appeared for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 included an essay on one of the given topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

