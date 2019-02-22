Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Graduates can apply for ACIO, ASO, other posts; 318 vacancies

MHA IB recruitment 2019: Intelligence Bureau, under Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other vacancies. The online application process for the vacancies has started, and the candidates can apply on or before March 30, 2019.

Advertising

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/ Master’s degree in Economics.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 318

Post wise vacancy details:

Deputy Director/Tech – 3

Senior Accounts Officer – 2

Senior Research Officer– 2

Security Officer (Technical) – 6

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10

Personal Assistant -7

Caretaker – 4

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts Research Assistant – 2

Halwai Cum Cook -11

Accountant – 26

Nursing Orderly – 2

Female Staff Nurse – 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/ Master’s degree in Economics. For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 27 years. The reserved category candidates will get an age relaxation of five years.

MHA IB recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates have to download the application form from the official website. The duly filled application form has to reach the office of “Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21.” by March 30, 2019.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.