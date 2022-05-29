MHA, BSF, Delhi Police and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is inviting applications for various posts in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) for group A, B and C.

There are 15 vacancies for the posts of Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Sr. Accountant, Accountant, Personal Assistant and Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical). In the Integrated Check Posts (ICP), there are 34 vacancies for posts such as manager, Assistant and Stenographer Grade-D. Selected candidates for these posts can be posted at any of the ICPs located at Attari, Jogbani, Raxaul, Agartala, Dawki, Petrapole and Moreh.

Last date to apply: June 24, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in

— Border Security Force (BSF)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The registration process will be conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI.

Last date to apply: June 8, 2022

Where to apply: rectt.bsf.gov.in

— UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

Candidates will be able to make payment without any late fee till 11:50 pm on May 20. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

Last date to apply: May 30, 2022

Where to apply: ntanet.nic.in

— Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for the posts of research associates with the institute. The application process began on May 11 and the last date to apply is May 31.

Candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years. Additionally, candidates should have a post-graduate degree in psychology, psychological measurement, and psychometrics management with specialisation in HR from a recognised institute with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

Last date to apply: May 31, 2022

Where to apply: ibps.in

— RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

This recruitment drive will fill up 102 vacant teacher posts out of which 28 posts are devoted to Hindi, 26 for English, 25 for General grammar, 21 for Literature, and two for Grammar. The board will conduct an entrance exam to shortlist candidates. A post-graduate degree from Shiksha Shastri or B.Ed is required carrying 48 per cent of the marks. The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts is 40 years of age, as of July 1, 2022.



Last date to apply: June 14, 2022

Where to apply: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

— SBI SO Recruitment

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for 641 posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 641 vacancies out of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 vacancies are for the Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 vacancies are for the Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) post.

Interested candidates should be between the age of 60 to 63 years. Retired award staff of SBI/e-ABS and officers scale I, II, III, and IV of SBI, e-ABS, or other PSBs can apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC). For all the three posts, retired personnel having experience working in ATM operations will be given preference.

Last date to apply: June 7, 2022

Where to apply: sbi.co.in

— UPSC NDA-II, CDS-II

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 examination. The UPSC NDA II and CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022. The commission will mention the vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other important details related in the NDA II and CDS II notification 2022.

Last date to apply: June 7, 2022

Where to apply: upsc.gov.in

— Delhi Police

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. A total of 835 vacancies have been notified by the commission out of which 559 posts are reserved for male candidates while 276 are reserved for female candidates.

However, a candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC or Ex-servicemen category. Additionally, the interested candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post.

Last date to apply: June 16, 2022

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in