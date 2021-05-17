MH SET 2021 application process begins, exam to be held on September 26 

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test is going to be conducted on September 26, 2021, as per the latest schedule released by Savitribai Phule Pune University. The SPPU has released the complete schedule of events of MH SET 2021 through the official prospectus of the state level examination at setexam.unipune.ac.in. The exam is conducted to certify that master’s degree holders are eligible to apply for the recruitment of an assistant professor.

To appear in the exam, a candidate must have a master’s degree in the SET exam subject. The examination is being conducted for 32 subjects across 15 city centres. Besides, candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in aggregate without any grace marks. For candidates belonging to special reserved categories, there is a 5% relaxation on the minimum marks. It may be noted that there are 32 subjects in the SET exam and candidates have to choose a subject which they studied in PG or any other relevant subject only.

Only after fulfilling the aforementioned eligibility criteria must a candidate proceed to fill up the MH SET 2021 application form. The application form will be available from May 17 to June 10, 2021, on the official website. During this window, candidates can apply online by registering with an email ID and a mobile number. Following this, one can log in with the username and password provided to fill up and submit the application form. An application fee of Rs 800 must be paid by UR candidates while for reserved categories, the fee amount is Rs 650.

It must be noted that only registered candidates are issued MH SET admit cards which must be carried to the exam centres on the day of the exam along with a photo identity proof in original. The admit card is scheduled to be released on the official website on September 16, 2021. Once registered, candidates will get a chance for MH SET application form correction from June 11 to June 19, 2021.

Those who are aspiring to qualify for the MH SET exam this year are advised to start preparing for the exam with adequate time in hand. There are months to go before the exam and SPPU has already declared the MH SET syllabus and scheme of the exam. Candidates may note that they have to appear in one subject only as per their qualification.

There are two papers in the exam where paper-I is based on general nature containing 50 MCQ type questions from teaching/research aptitude. On the other hand, in Paper II, 100 MCQs are asked based on the chosen subject of the SET exam. Candidates may note that there is no negative marking in the exam and every question carries 2 marks.

Once the Maharashtra SET exam is over, SPPU releases the official answer key on the website before declaring the MH SET result. Candidates are advised to utilise the available time wisely by adopting smart study techniques. It is advised that candidates refer to the MH SET previous year papers for a clear idea of the type and nature of questions asked in the exam.