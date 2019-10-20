MFL recruitment 2019: Check how to apply for 93 vacancies, salary up to Rs 40,000

MFL recruitment 2019: The Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) has invited applications for the post of graduate engineering trainee or management trainee and technical assistant trainees or lab analyst trainees. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, madrasfert.co.in. The application process is already open and will conclude on October 25.

A total of 93 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of the total, six posts are reserved for physically handicapped (PH) category candidates, as per the official notification.

MFL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 93

Graduate/Management trainee – 31

Technical Assistant/Lab analyst trainee – 62

MFL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit for the graduate/management trainee posts is 28 years whole for the rest, it is 25 years.

Education:

MFL recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The question paper would be in two parts, discipline-related part and aptitude part, medium of the test will be English. Duration of test will be two hours. The total number of questions will be 120 out of which 60 questions from relevant discipline and 60 questions (common for all disciplines) from general English, Quantitative aptitude, reasoning and general awareness. The questions shall carry one mark for each correct answer and minus one-third mark for each wrong answer. The online test will be conducted in Chennai.

MFL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, madrasfert.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flashing link ‘new recruitment 2019’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions, click on the application link

Step 4: Click on ‘register’

Step 5: Fill basic information, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

MFL recruitment 2019: Fee

Application processing fees of Rs 300 for TAT, LAT, and administrative personnel posts and other administration posts Rs 500 will be applicable. The reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

MFL recruitment 2019: Salary

The graduate or management trainees will get a stipend of Rs 30,000 on completion of a year-long training they will be hired at a salary up to Rs 40,500. The TAT and LAT posts are divided into two sub-categories. Candidates will get Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 per month for the first and second year of training after which they will get salary up to Rs 30,000.

