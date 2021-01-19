Flexible WFH policy, mental health leaves among demands for workplaces post-COVID: Report

Genderwise, only 64 per cent of women professionals are confident about their workplace following proper guidelines as compared to 70 per cent of men. (Image by Pexels/ Representational)

Having a work-from-home or hybrid working policy in place, empathy, and mental health leaves as part of the work ecosystem are some of the demands raised by the Indian workforce as offices across the nation have started to reopen.

According to employee sentiments on returning to work amidst COVID-19 report by a start-up Your Doest, employees feel confident about returning to work if the organisation would work towards creating an empathetic work culture within the office (89 per cent). Other concerns include having medical insurance for them and their families (85 per cent), daily deep cleaning of premises (84 per cent), and having the flexibility to choose days for WFH/ Office (79 per cent).

Most of the candidates are not ready to work from the office just yet. As per the report, 66 per cent of respondents prefer to work in a hybrid model instead wherein their week consists of working partly from the office and partly from home. Further, 60 per cent of them will feel comfortable with returning to the office only after getting vaccinated. A majority (76 per cent) of the respondents feel that there should be a common WFH policy across teams.

When the willingness to continue working from home is analysed in the context of the seniority of a professional, people in an individual contributor role (66 per cent) or in a managerial role (65 per cent) are the keenest to continue working from home. The proportion of freshers and leadership members who would like to continue working from home is relatively lower at 56 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, reveals the report.

Genderwise, only 64 per cent of women professionals are confident about their workplace following proper guidelines as compared to 70 per cent of men. Only 39 per cent of men in the workforce are highly worried about their colleagues not doing so as compared to 48 per cent of women.