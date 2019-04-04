Men job seekers interested in politics over women, seek allied fields to pursue careers: survey

Over 80 per cent employees in India are interested in politics with men (21 per cent) are more inclined towards building a career in politics as compared to women (12 per cent), as per a survey by global job site Indeed. About 24 per cent respondents would find a mainstream political career interesting while 21 per cent of them would pursue their interest in politics through a career in its allied fields.

Moreover, 34 per cent respondents would find a career as a political analyst interesting while 33 per cent would prefer working in a government organisation for social service. As many as 33 per cent would find working for human rights and welfare organisations interesting, and 27 per cent would be interested in a career in political journalism.

As per the survey, 59 per cent respondents believe that one needs to have good public speaking and presentation skills for a career within the political spectrum, while 53 per cent believes in the need for social and emotional intelligence.

Half of the respondents believe that one needs leadership and conflict management skills for the job, compared to just under half (49 per cent) who believe that one must possess the skill of being able to understand the audience. About 37 per cent respondents also believe that one needs crisis management and problem-solving skills to work in the field, compared to 47 per cent who believe that analytical thinking skills are a must.

“While millennials have been branded a politically indifferent and disconnected generation, they have evolved a distinct identity of civic activism. Unlike former generations, millennials consider the government as an avenue to help society, along with activities such as volunteering, donating to charitable organisations, and supporting local businesses and community efforts. With the growing demand for transparency, millennials believe in creating a measurable impact, which they are increasingly exploring through careers in allied fields like social service and welfare,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

The surevey reveals nearly 43 per cent respondents have acquired or are in the process of acquiring skills that they think are required for a job in the political spectrum, 35 per cent are still planning on how to acquire these skills.