Meghalaya TET 2021: Tips and tricks to ace child development and pedagogy section

The state-level teacher eligibility test (TET) in Meghalaya i.e., Meghalaya TET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in August 2021. Although the exam date is announced, the Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT) recently postponed the release of Meghalaya TET 2021 application form. Both the application form and the official notification are set to be released in due course of time and aspirants must get on with preparations for the exam well in advance.

The Meghalaya TET pattern is similar to most other TET exams held by other Indian states. There are two papers where paper-1 is for those who intend to become a teacher of Class 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for those who intend to become a teacher of Class 6 to 8. In both papers, candidates encounter one of the most important subject areas i.e. child development & pedagogy carrying 30 marks.

The first strategy to prepare for the child development & pedagogy part is to know the Meghalaya TET syllabus for the paper. The DERT releases the syllabus with the release of the notification, although, aspiring candidates can refer to the previous year syllabus till the notification releases.

Once candidates have gone through the syllabus, the next strategy must be to write down each important study topic in an organized study timetable. Candidates must make sure that they do not skip important topics like understanding development, aspects of development, gender development, methods of child study, learning & pedagogy etc.

During the initial stages of the study plan, candidates must engage in a thorough reading of textbooks to develop a general understanding of theoretical concepts of child development, learning & pedagogy etc. This is extremely important as concept-based questions are often asked from topics such as learning styles, methods of assessment of student’s performance, inclusive education, children with special needs etc.

Without an in-depth understanding of such important topics, candidates may not be able to interpret questions and answer them correctly. Securing a top position in the Meghalaya TET merit lists, therefore, essentially demands a clear understanding of child development & pedagogy topics.

Candidates are also advised to refer to the previous year’s question paper of the Meghalaya TET exam to learn about the type and pattern of questions usually asked from the child development & pedagogy part. One can also get the complete solution to the question paper from the corresponding years’ Meghalaya TET Answer Key.

To widen the scope of learning and understanding, Meghalaya TET aspirants are also advised to refer to sample papers, question banks, study guides and similar learning materials, specifically for the child development & pedagogy part. There are many good books available commercially which provide a comprehensive learning solution for preparations of the child development & pedagogy part of the TET exam. The more questions a candidate solves during preparation, the better are the chances to secure 30 out of 30 in this section.

While aspirants can also make their short notes, flash-cards etc. for advanced preparation, there is no alternative to extensive practice & revisions of the exam. Especially after the release of the Meghalaya TET 2021 Admit Card, candidates must dedicate time daily to solve mock tests and revise important questions and concepts of this section.