Meghalaya TET 2021: Here’s how to crack the exam in first attempt

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) will tentatively conduct the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam this year. The exam is conducted as an offline test in physical centres in the state. Qualifiers are awarded the Meghalaya TET certificate, which is required to apply for the post of teacher in schools affiliated to the state.

Recently, the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) has extended the last date for Meghalaya TET 2021 registrations to August 31, 2021. Earlier, Meghalaya TET 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 28, 2021. However, with the registration date extended, it is expected that a revised date of the exam will be announced soon.

Once the registrations concludes, DERT will release the Meghalaya TET admit card 2021 before the exam. With a new exam date expected soon, candidates now have some additional time to brush up preparations for the Meghalaya TET exam.

The Meghalaya TET 2021 syllabus and scheme of the exam are available online on the official website and it is recommended that candidates refer to it to identify any important topics. For example, sections like child development and pedagogy are extremely important and consist of a vast number of sub-topics to be studied for the exam. Similarly, candidates can do the same for other subjects like Language papers, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Environmental Studies.

It is always recommended that candidates refer to the Meghalaya TET previous year question papers for preparing smartly. It is of immense importance that candidates focus all their efforts to study those topics that carry the highest marks in the exam. Referring to the past year papers means that candidates can identify the high marks yielding topics during the previous few years. With this knowledge, one can go back to the syllabus and check if any such topic has been missed.

Extensive practice is a key to crack any TET exam in India and Meghalaya TET is no exception to this rule. Previous year papers must be solved along with the reference of the corresponding year’s Meghalaya TET answer key to check the correct answers after solving the paper. Besides, candidates must also solve practice papers, numerical problems for TET exams, Child development and pedagogy question banks for TET exams and similar practice materials for subjects like science and mathematics, which demand extensive practice.

An important preparation strategy for the Meghalaya TET exam is to make short notes. Toppers of various government exams are in the habit of taking their own notes and referring to these extensively, especially during the last few days, when time is limited. Besides serving as quick reference material for important facts and figures, taking short notes can also help candidates remember what they study in a more appropriate manner.

Making it to the top of the Meghalaya TET 2021 merit lists is not possible without sheer dedication and hard work. Although smart strategies for preparation are always recommended, it is also true that candidates must be well versed with fundamental concepts such as scientific theories, their explanation, interpretation and application. Similarly, candidates must also know about mathematical concepts and formulas and know how to use them to solve mathematics problems within the scope of the syllabus of the exam.

Finally, we would also recommend that candidates do not skip daily revisions and practice for the exam. It is wise to solve at least 2-3 mock tests for the exam to identify any lack of understanding or preparation of a particular topic. With these methods, it is highly likely that candidates will be able to secure a high number of good attempts and crack the Meghalaya TET 2021 in the first attempt.