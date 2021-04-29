Meghalaya TET 2021 to held on August 28, here’s the preparation guide

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has announced that the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam is going to be held on August 28, 2021. With the MTET 2021 dates now announced, those who have been aspiring for the long-awaited exam must now start studying to appear in it. The candidates desirous of applying as elementary school teachers in Class 1 to 8 in the state have to take the test and qualify for it.

The schedule for the Meghalaya TET application form 2021 has also been announced by the DERT. Aspirants will be able to fill up online applications from June 10 to July 10.

However, those who want to establish themselves as a teacher by cracking the MTET must start with their preparations now. One of the first things to do is to check the Meghalaya TET syllabus 2021 and know the exact subjects/topics that a candidate must study.

The scheme of the offline exam is similar to the TET exams conducted in other parts of India. In both papers, the subject of Child Development and Pedagogy occupies an important position carrying 30 MCQs or 30 marks. Various critical concepts are included in this topic including stages of child development, educational psychology, methods of child study etc.

Candidates must be well-versed in such concepts. It is recommended that during early preparation days, one must begin with developing a general and in-depth understanding of such concepts. A similar strategy can also be adapted to study the Mathematics or Science sections of the question paper.

In order to secure one’s position in the Meghalaya TET 2021 merit lists, candidates must score significant marks well over the cut-offs. For this, one must be able to have a high number of good attempts in the exam. Essentially, candidates must be able to solve sections of the question paper fast. An important strategy is to refer to the previous year question papers of the Meghalaya TET exam.

Candidates can improve the chances to get quite a few questions repeated from previous years. At the same time, one can also understand the type and nature of questions asked in the exam. One can also utilise the Meghalaya TET 2021 answer key from the previous year exams in conjunction with the corresponding question paper and use them as solved papers for practice.

Candidates are also advised to solve Meghalaya TET mock tests to prepare for the exam in an efficient manner. Solving mock tests allow any candidate to improve aspects like time management which directly contributes to an increase in the number of good attempts. Mock tests can particularly help a candidate in the language papers of the MTET exam in understanding what type of questions are asked from these critical subjects.

Before the Meghalaya TET 2021 exam is held, the Directorate will issue the Meghalaya TET admit card to the registered candidates.

During this time, one must focus solely on revision and practice. In the earlier stages of preparation, candidates must develop a habit of making short notes of important facts, figures, mathematical equations etc. These notes can be used during the last few days as flashcards, which help to recall the important information easily during practice and revisions.