ESIC recruitment 2021: Apply for 6,552 stenographer, UDC posts

ESIC recruitment 2021: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications to fill 6,306 upper division clerk posts and 246 stenographer posts. Interested candidates can apply at esic.nic.in. The recruitment notification is published in the Gazette of India and it will be released soon on the official website.

ESIC recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: For the post of stenographer, candidates should have cleared class 12 level education and should have a working knowledge of computers including use of office suites and databases. Candidates also need to have a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.

For the post of upper division clerk, candidates must have a degree from a recognised university or equivalent and a working knowledge of computer including the use of office suites and databases.

Age: Applicants age should be between 18 to 27 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for persons belonging to reserved categories and for ESIC employees, government servants.

ESIC recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitments’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here to apply for UDC, steno…’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill the form, make payment

Step 8: Upload documents

Salary: Selected candidates will get an entry pay Rs 25,500 additional allowanced including DA, HRA etc will be applicable.