Meet UPSC 2018 topper Kanish Kataria: IIT-Bombay alumnus, data scientist

Kansihk had also topped JEE in SC category and secured seat in computer science, IIT-Bombay. He is a son of an IAS officer and was working as a data scientist in a Bengaluru-based firm.

Kanishk Kataria, AIR 1 UPSC civil services. (Source: LinkedIn)

Kanish Kataria has topped the civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Currently, a data scientist at qplum, Bengaluru, Kataria is also the son of an IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer. He had topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced in Schedule Caste (SC) category in 2010 and had pursued Computer Science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.

Kataria had joined coaching for JEE in Resonance at Kota, Rajasthan since class 9. He has also interned with Microsoft India. During his college years, Kataria was member of placement team. As per information received, Kataria is son of IAS Sanwar Mal Verma who works in the Revenue Department, Jaipur.

While Kataria topped the CSE examination, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

The Mains exam was conducted from September 28 to October 7, 2018 for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The personality test was started from February onwards. Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious exams every year.

For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.

In 2018, Durishetty Anudeep topped the UPSC Civil Services examination.

