MECON Limited recruitment 2021: Application process for 26 executive posts to begin soon

MECON, a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, released a notification announcing recruitment for 26 executive posts. The application process for these posts will begin soon and eligible candidates may apply online on the official website- meconlimited.co.in.

Candidates who get selected for the posts will get a pay scale ranging from Rs. 20600 to Rs. 73000. The age limit for the posts varies, and the maximum age for candidates for all posts should not exceed 52 years on the cut-off date ( May 17).

MECON Limited recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26

Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager (Cost Estimation): The candidate must have a degree in Engineering with MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Finance) or equivalent (2 years duration) with at least 65% marks. The candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in the field of cost estimation in engineering/industrial projects.

Assistant Manager (Market Research): The candidate must have an MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Marketing) or equivalent (2 years duration course). The candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in the field of market survey/market research in the area of industrial products.

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at graduation level or a Master’s degree in English with Hindi as subject at graduation level from an Indian university recognised by the UGC. The candidate must have at least 2 years of experience implementing Rajbhasha / Official Language.

Deputy Manager (Mineral): The candidate must have a degree in Mineral Engineering or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in designing or must have field experience in Mineral processing.

Deputy Manager (Legal): The candidate must have a degree in Law (BL/LLB or equivalent)/ Bachelor of Law (5 years integrated course). The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in the field of Law in India.

Medical Officer (Radiology): The candidate must have an MBBS with MD in Radio Diagnosis. The candidate must have at least a year of experience in Radiology (Ultrasound)/ Echocardiography & CT & MRI Reporting.

Deputy Manager (Rajbhasha): The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at graduation level or a Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a subject at graduation level from an Indian university recognised by the UGC. The candidate must have at least 2 years of experience implementing Rajbhasha / Official Language.

Deputy Manager (Corporate Communication): The candidate must have a PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Journalism & Communication/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Communication/ Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Broadcast Journalism/ Media Communication/ Public Relations or equivalent (2 years duration course). The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience in Journalism and Public Relations activities.

Manager (Mechanical): The candidate must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering / Chemical Engineering. The candidate must have at least 9 years of experience with design and engineering of Cryogenic Oxygen Plant.

Manager (Civil): The candidate must have a degree in Civil Engineering. The candidate must have at least 9 years of field &

laboratory experience of Geotechnical Investigation for industrial projects.

Manager (Legal): The candidate must have a degree in Law (BL/LLB or equivalent)/ Bachelor of Law (5 years integrated course). The candidate must have at least 9 years of experience in the field of Law in India.

Senior Manager (Civil/Mech.): The candidate must have a degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 13 years of industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management.

Specialist (Medicine): The candidate must have an MBBS with MD in General Medicine. The candidate must have at least 7 years of experience in managing hospitals as a physician in at least 50 bedded hospitals.

AGM (Mining): The candidate must have a degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 17 years of experience in Mine operation/ Mine planning

AGM (Civil/Mech.): The candidate must have a degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 17 years of industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management.

AGM (HR): The candidate must have a PG degree / PG Diploma (2 years duration course)/MBA/ MSW / MA with specialization in HRM / Personnel Management / IR / Labour Management / Organizational Development / HRD / Labour Welfare or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 17 years of experience in handling HR and Industrial Relations functions.

AGM (Finance): The candidate must be a Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Cost and Management Accountant from ICAI. The candidate must have at least 17 years of experience in the executive cadre, out of which 10 years must be in the area of merger & acquisitions

DGM (Mining): The candidate must have a degree in Mining engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 21 years of experience in Mine operation/ Mine planning.

DGM (Civil/Mech.): The candidate must have a degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. The candidate must have at least 21 years of industry experience in design & engineering/ project execution/ project monitoring or project management.

DGM (Finance): The candidate must be a Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Cost and Management Accountant from ICAI. The candidate must have at least 21 years of experience in the executive cadre and must be familiar with the latest systems of Financial Accounting.

For further details on eligibility, qualifications and application procedure, candidates may visit the MECON website.