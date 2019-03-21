MECON Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 35 Executive posts, application process ends March 25

MECON Limited recruitment 2019: MECON, a govt. of India enterprise under Ministry of Steel has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 35 executive vacant posts. The online application process will be closed on March 25, and the candidates can apply online through the official limited, meconlimited.co.in.

The selected candidates for the posts will get a pay scale varied between Rs 20,600 to 73,000. The upper age limit also varied according to posts, the maximum is 47 years.

MECON Limited recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 35

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess degree in Engineering or science subjects.

Jr. Executive (Cost Estimation): Degree in engineering with MBA (Specialization in Finance) or equivalent (2 years duration).

Minimum 2 years of experience in the field of cost estimation in engineering/ industrial projects.

Sr. Executive: Degree in engineering with MBA (Specialization in Marketing) or equivalent.

Minimum 9 years experience in the field of market survey/ market research in the areas of industrial products including ferrous & non-ferrous products.

Jr. Executive (Mineral Processing): Degree in Mineral Engineering.

Minimum 2 years (for E1) / 5 years (for E2) Industrial experience in mineral processing plant/ coal washery/ equipment design or operation of mineral processing plant.

Jr. Executive (Geologist): M Sc. Tech/ M. Tech in Geology.

Minimum 5 years (for E2) / 09 years (for E3) experience in computerized ore body modelling / Coal seam modelling.

Design Engineer (Coal Mining – Underground): Degree in Mining Engineering and 1st class Mines Manager Certificate from DGMS for coal.

Minimum 5 years (for E2) / 9 years (for E3) experience in Coal mine planning through MINEX software.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The maximum upper age limit of the candidates according to posts is 47 years. The details on upper age limit relaxation is available on the official website- meconlimited.co.in.

The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the notification.

MECON Limited recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The candidates will get a remuneration maximum upto Rs 73,000. For details on pay scale, please check the notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: February 20

Last date to apply online: March 25, 2019.

How to apply online:

The candidates can apply online on or before March 25 through the official website- meconlimited.co.in

