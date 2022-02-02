Ministry of External Affairs invites applications for internship programme: Check eligibility, selection criteria

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications for internship positions. The last date to apply for internships is February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official internships website — internship.mea.gov.in.

A total of 75 internships will be offered in the year in a single term of three months — from April to June 2022. All selected interns will be required to join the ministry on the same day in April 2022. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of a month and a maximum period of three months. The internships for 2022-23 will begin from April 1, 2022.

Names of shortlisted candidates and calls for interview will be announced on February 18. Interviews will take place between February 22 and 24, after which the announcement of selected candidates and allocation of divisions will take place on February 28.

These internship programmes will give candidates an introduction to the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the Government of India. Selected candidates will be asked to conduct research, write reports, analyse evolving developments and more during their internship. At the end of the internship, each intern shall submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.

Eligibility

These internships at MEA are open to all Indian citizens with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognised university at the time of applying. Students in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum can also apply.

Age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years, as of December 31 of the year of internship.

Selection process

Each candidate needs to register on the internship portal and obtain access credentials to participate in the process. The selection process will consist of two stages — preliminary screening and personal interview.

The process will follow a quota cum weightage’ system whereby applicants belonging to all 28 States and eight Union Territories will be considered. There may be two interns from each of the 28 states and from each UT, and three more interns with maximum marks from TADP districts / underprivileged sections of the society.

MEA has also decided that at least 30 per cent of the 75 internships may be filled by women candidates.

State-wise merit lists will be prepared separately for male and female candidates by elimination based on academic performance in Class 12 and graduation exams If any selected candidate opts out, the next candidate in the merit list from the individual state will be offered opportunity.