MDI placement 2019 conclude, highest package over Rs 40 lakh

A total of 106 companies visited the Management Development Institute (MDI) this placement season, out of which, 36 companies were first-time recruiters. The highest salary offered this year was Rs 40.79 lakh per annum, while the average salary was Rs 20.13 lakh per annum.

The MDI Murshidabad concluded its final placement for the batch of 2017-2019 in record time and witnessed an increase in participation of recruiters by 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, the MDI held convocation ceremony on March 26, 2019 for students of the batch of 2017-19 and 2016-18 of institute’s Gurgaon. The central vigilance commissioner KV Chowdary was the chief guest of the event.

From the batch of 2017-19, a total of 489 students from different postgraduate management programmes (PGP) and 7 Fellow Scholars were conferred with diplomas from MDI Gurgaon.

The institute also awarded 23 medals to meritorious students. MDI Murshidabad conferred diplomas on 61 students from its PGPM programme, which included 32 students from the PGPM 2016-18 batch and 29 students from the PGPM 2017-19 batch.