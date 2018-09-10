Mazagon Dock Limited is looking for senior engineers, salary upto Rs 1,40,000 per month

The last date for submission of applications is October 9. The last date for submission of applications is October 9.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is conducting a special recruitment drive for SC/ ST/ PWD aspirants for the post of Senior Engineer (mechanical). The last date for submission of applications is October 9. Those selected will be on probation for a period of one year and shall be confirmed for the post on successful completion of the probationary period. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — mazagondock.in. No hard copy of the application has to be sent. The schedule for the interview will be announced on November 12.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 18

Designation

Senior Engineer (mechanical)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a full-time degree in mechanical engineering with first class or minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university or deemed university or institute recognised by AICTE.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Selection Procedure

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of GATE 2017 or GATE 2018 score (mechanical discipline). The selected ones will then be called for an interview which will be of 100 marks.

