Math most hit STEM area: Check sectors with least jobs due to COVID-19

Hiring across experience level, industry and cities has been affected (Representational image) Hiring across experience level, industry and cities has been affected (Representational image)

Science is no longer the safest option for students to get a job. As per the latest data shared by job-search website Indeed, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) has been facing the heat due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the sector, mathematics has seen the highest decline. Job postings related to mathematics have been reduced by half in 2020 as compared to 2019.

While mathematics-related jobs have seen a decline of 52.31 per cent, it is closely followed by information design and documentation and mechanical engineering with a dip in job posting by 49.92 per cent and 49.36 per cent respectively, as per the data. Here is a list of 10 STEM areas which have seen a dip in job postings as compared to last year –

Science (R&D) – -44.68%

Information Design & Documentation – -49.92%

IT Operations & Helpdesk – -47.14%

Software Development – -46.73%

Electrical Engineering – -43 %

Mechanical Engineering – -49.36%

Industrial Engineering – -40.68%

Chemical Engineering – -40.58%

Civil Engineering – -38.35%

Mathematics – -52.31%

Apart from STEM, other areas too have seen a major dip in hiring. the worst hit being childcare with a decline in job-posting of 75.07 per cent followed by food preparation, beauty, driving, and social sciences.

Childcare – 75.07 per cent

Food Preparation & Service -73.20 per cent

Beauty & Wellness -72.58 per cent

Driving – 71.67 per cent

Social Science – 67.19 per cent

Further, data shows that job seekers across the country are showing greater interest in working remotely amid the COVID-19 crisis. Job seekers are increasingly searching for terms like ‘remote’, ‘work from home’, and related phrases. Searches for remote work have also increased by over 380 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India from February 2020 – May 2020.

