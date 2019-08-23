TS SET result, cut-off, final answer key 2019 declared: How to check

TS SET result 2019: The Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the result and cut-off for the TSSET or Telanaga State Entrance Test (TS SET) 2019. Candidates can check result at telanaganset.org or osmania.ac.in

Advertising

The state teacher eligibility exam was conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019. Those who clear the paper I will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 and 7. The final answer key of both morning and afternoon session of both days of exams has also been released.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers in India?

TS SET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website telanaganaset.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link under the ‘announcements’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on scorecard

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Advertising

For all the 26 subjects, a category-wise cut-off has been released only the top 6 per cent of total candidates have been qualified for the post of assistant professors.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.