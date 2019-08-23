TS SET result, cut-off, final answer key 2019 declared: How to check

TS SET result 2019: The Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the result and cut-off for the TSSET or Telanaga State Entrance Test (TS SET) 2019. Candidates can check result at telanaganset.org or osmania.ac.in
The state teacher eligibility exam was conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019. Those who clear the paper I will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 and 7. The final answer key of both morning and afternoon session of both days of exams has also been released.
In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers in India?
TS SET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website telanaganaset.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link under the ‘announcements’ section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on scorecard
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download
For all the 26 subjects, a category-wise cut-off has been released only the top 6 per cent of total candidates have been qualified for the post of assistant professors.