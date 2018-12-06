APPSC recruitment: Apply for 24 forest officers jobs; know eligibility criteria, selection process and details

APPSC recruitment: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has advertised for the post of forest ranger officers in the state forest service. There are 24 vacant positions to be filled by this recruitment exam. The applications are currently open and will be closed on December 31, 2018. Candidates can apply at the official website psc.ap.gov.in before midnight December 30, 2018.

The exam for the posts will be conducted online on April 28, April 29 and April 30, 2019. The APPSC recruitment test will be objective type and candidates have the liberty to chose their language of the medium of the exam. Candidates can also opt for mock tests available on the official website for reference on the exam pattern.

AP PSC recruitment: Selection process

Candidates need to fill-in their bio-data for the one time profile registration (OTPR) on the official website – psc.ap.gov.in. After registration and application process, candidates will have to undergo a screening process. Selected candidates will then have to undergo an online written exam.

APPSC recruitment: Post-wsie vacancy detail –

Forest range officer in AP forest services – 24

Zone I – 11 ( carry forward – 2, fresh 9)

Zone II – 03 ( carry forward 1, fresh 2)

Zone III – 01 ( carry forward)

Zone IV – 09 (all fresh)

APPSC recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in agriculture or botany or chemistry or computer Computer Applications or Computer Science or engineering ( with specialisation in agriculture or chemical or civil or computer or electrical or electronics or mechanical) or environmental Science or forestry or geology or horticulture or mathematics or physics or statistics or veterinary science or Zoology.

Physical requirements: All candidates will have to be aligned with the physical fitness requirement, however, the requirements are different for men and women.

For Men: Men should not be less than163 cms in height. Candidates should also have a chest of 84 cms, with an expansion of not less than five cm. Candidates will also have to undergo a race in which they have to complete 25 kilometres in four hours.

For Women: A female candidate should not be less than 150 cms in height and should have a chest of 79 cms, with an expansion of not less than five cm. Candidates will have to undergo a race in which they need to cover 16 kilometres in four hours.

In case of candidates belonging to ST category races including Gurkhas, Nepalese, Assamese, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland, Manipuri, Goutha, Kashmir, Sikkimese, Bhutanese and Tripura, the minimum standard of height is 152 cm for men and 145 cm for women.

Age Limit: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age but not more than 28 years as on July 1, 2018.

Pay Scale: A sum of Rs 21,460 to Rs 84,970 will be paid to the selected candidates on a monthly basis depending upon the post.

