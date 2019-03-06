APPSC food safety officer: Apply for 22 vacancies, monthly salary up to Rs 78,000

APPSC food safety officer: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the post of food safety officer in the Andhra Pradesh Institute of Preventive Medicine. Candidates can apply at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. A total of 22 vacancies are on offer.

The application process will begin from tomorrow, March 7, 2019 and the last date to apply is March 28, 2019. Candidates will have to undergo preliminary exam followed by mains. The dates of the prelims exam is not declared yet and the mains is expected to be conducted on May 22, 2019.

APPSC food safety officer: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a degree in food technology or diary technology or biotechnology or oil technology or agricultural science or veterinary science or bio-chemistry or microbiology or master’s degree in chemistry or degree in medicine form a recognised institute or university.

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age as on July 1, 2019 and the upper age limit is 42 years old. Relaxation in the upper age limit of five years will be provided to SC/ST, NCC, ex-servicemen and BC candidates further 10 years relaxation is given to PwD category candidates. Government employees are also given relaxation in upper age.

APPSC food safety officer: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ next to ‘food safety officer’

Step 3: Register using personal details

Step 4: Use registered id to log-in

Step 5: Fill in form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

APPSC food safety officer: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 330 as application and processing fee. Reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fee but the examination fee of Rs 80 is applicable.

APPSC food safety officer: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid at the scale of Rs 28,940 to Rs 78,910

