scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

‘Male third gender’ introduced in Karnataka Police constable recruitment 

"For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.

Karnataka police, police constable recruitmentFor the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the 'male transgender', Jnanendra said. (File/representative image)

In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for ‘male third gender’ in recruitment to the state armed forces.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

Read |SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5008 posts

“For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the ‘male third gender’,” he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.

“I welcome the decision,” Karnataka ‘Rajyotsava’ awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of ‘Ondede’ which works for transgenders’ welfare, told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

The queer activist said the announcement is “a mainstreaming of the third gender” but added “there is no third gender called ‘Male Third Gender’.” “What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the ‘female to male transformed transgender man’,” Padmashali said.

Read |TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts

Minister Jnanendra said of the total vacancies, 420 posts have been reserved for candidates from ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ region or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with 11 of them for the ‘male third gender’.

For the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the ‘male transgender’, Jnanendra said.

Advertisement

He said the recruitment will take place in a “most transparent manner”, and the last date for submitting the form online is October 31.

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: “Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts — not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it.” There is also a need to understand various “cultural identities and diversity of existence” within the transgender community such as ‘Jogappa’, ‘Marla’, ‘Jogta’, ‘Shakti’, and ‘Akka’, Padmashali pointed out.

The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an ‘immediate survey’ to understand the community better and set up a ‘Transgender Welfare Board’ to promote their well-being.

 

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:34:41 pm
Next Story

Honda to ramp up sales of electric motorcycles to meet carbon target

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement