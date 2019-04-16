Maharashtra Zilla Parishad recruitment 2019: Application process for 13,521 vacancies ends

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad recruitment 2019: The online application process for Maharashtra Zilla Parishad recruitment has been closed on Tuesday, April 16. The candidates have applied through the official website for a total of 13,521 vacant posts.
The candidates with an educational qualification of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Pharm/ B.Sc can apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 38 years of age.
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
The candidates need to possess educational qualifications of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Pharm/ B.Sc to apply for the post.
Age Limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 38 years of age. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be 18 years.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview.
Application fee:
The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The application fee for thev reserved category candidates will be Rs 250.
The ex-serviceman doe snot have to pay any application fee.
Important dates:
Commencement of online application: March 26
Last date to apply online: April 16
How to apply:
The candidates can apply through the official website on or before April 16, 2019.
