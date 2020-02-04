Maharashtra TET answer key released, how to raise objections

MTET answer key 2019: The candidates can raise objections till February 10 MTET answer key 2019: The candidates can raise objections till February 10

Maharashtra MTET answer key 2019: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the answer key of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The answer key is available at the website- mahatet.in.

The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available till February 10, 2020. The candidates can raise objection by paying a sum through the website.

Maharashtra TET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra TET tests maths, science and language skills of aspirant teachers. Those who clear the exam with 60 per cent marks are eligible for the job of a teacher. The test is conducted in three languages — Marathi, English and Urdu.

The candidates who will clear the teacher eligibility test (TET) will be appointed as teacher in the states of Maharashtra. Those who clear paper I will be eligible to apply for class 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II will be allowed to register for teaching class 6 to 9.

