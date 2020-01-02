Maharashtra TET admit card 2019 released, check exam dates

Maharashtra TET 2019 will be conducted on January 19, 2020 Maharashtra TET 2019 will be conducted on January 19, 2020

Maharashtra TET admit card 2019: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- mahatet.in.

The TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. There will be two exams — paper -I will be held in the morning (10:30 am to 1 pm) shift while paper II in afternoon (2 pm to 4:30 pm) shift. Those who clear paper I will be eligible to apply for class 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II will be allowed to register for teaching class 6 to 9.

Maharashtra TET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra TET tests maths, science and language skills of aspirant teachers. Those who clear the exam with 60 per cent marks are eligible for the job of a teacher. The test is conducted in three languages — Marathi, English and Urdu.

